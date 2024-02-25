ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Beauty in Poetry

Now, read the poem again and tick the best answer from the alternatives for each question.

এখন, কবিতাটি আবার পড়ো এবং প্রতিটি প্রশ্নের সবচেয়ে ভালো বিকল্প উত্তরে টিকচিহ্ন দাও।

i. I wandered lonely as a cloudThat floats on high o’er vales and hills, These lines mean that—

a. I am dozing in the cloud being lonely

b. Like a floating cloud, I roam around the high valleys and hills

c. Clouds float over valleys and hills

ii. Tick the best words for the blanks among the three-

The golden daffodils have become _________ amid the setting of the lake, under the_________. These daffodils are continuously ________ and dancing in the ________.

a. A host, trees, waving, wind

b. Crowd, hills, swaying (দোল খাচ্ছে), light

c. Host, plants, wind, dancing