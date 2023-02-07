সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | The Frog and the Ox

Answer the following questions

a. Who is the biggest creature in the pond?

b. What did the frog do to be as big as the ox?

c. How do you describe the frog?

d. Whom do you think is bigger, the frog or the ox?

e. What have you learnt from the story?

Answer:

a. The frog is the biggest creature in the pond.

b. The frog took an enormous breath and blew himself as much as he could to be as big as the ox.

c. The frog was dull headed (নির্বোধ). He took pride in himself. He was devoid of (বর্জিত) common sense.

d. There is no doubt(সন্দেহ) that the ox is bigger.

e. We have learnt from the story that we should remain (থাকা) contented (সন্তুষ্ট) with whatever (যা-ই) we have. We should not imitate (অনুকরণ করা) other. We should try to be what we can’t be.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা