ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Freedom of Choice

Now in pairs discuss how your friend is unique different (আলাদা) from others. Then, share it with the whole class.

এবার তোমার বন্ধু কীভাবে অনন্য বা অন্যদের থেকে আলাদা তা জোড়ায় জোড়ায় আলোচনা করো । এরপর তা ক্লাসের সবার সঙ্গে শেয়ার করো।

You can use the following template (মাপনদণ্ড নিয়ামক) to know your friend’s uniqueness (অনন্যতা)।

Student A: Do you have any special thing/ quality which nobody has?

Student B: I think, yes. I have a (unique name).

Student A: How do you know it’s unique?

Student B: Because, I don’t know anyone who has (this name).

Student A: That’s true.

Student B: What about you? What’s your uniqueness (অনন্যতা)?

Student A: I believe, I have a (unique quality (গুণমান) of making friends).

Student B: Well said. Thanks a lot.

Answer: Try yourself.

Now, in pairs/ groups read the text given below. And match the words in column A with their meanings in column B.

নিচের অনুচ্ছেদটি পড়ো এবং কলাম দুটির শব্দার্থ মিল করো।

Today, Nabiha and Tasfia are very excited. The reason for their excitement is that they have a picnic today at their school. Nabiha and Tasfia are cousins. They both are in class seven. They live in the same house with their parents and grandparents in a joint family. Today they want their grandmother to dress them beautifully.

আজ নাবিহা আর তাসফিয়া খুব উদ্বেলিত। এর কারণ হলো, আজ তাদের স্কুলে পিকনিক। নাবিহা ও তাসফিয়া চাচাতো বোন। তারা দুজনেই ক্লাস সেভেনে পড়ে। তারা একই বাড়িতে তাদের বাবা-মা ও দাদা-দাদির সঙ্গে যৌথ পরিবারে থাকে। আজ তারা চায় তাদের দাদি তাদের সুন্দর করে সাজিয়ে তুলুক।

Nabiha wants to go wearing a Sari. On the other hand, Tasfia likes Salwar–Kamiz. She wants to wear a blue Salwar–kameez. Nabiha wants to wear a red Sari. After dressing them up their grandmother tells them, they are looking like red and blue angels. When they arrived at the picnic, they saw everybody wearing their dresses of choice.

নাবিহা শাড়ি পরে যেতে চায়। অন্যদিকে সালোয়ার–কামিজ পছন্দ করে তাসফিয়া। সে নীল সালোয়ার–কামিজ পরতে চায়। নাবিহা একটা লাল শাড়ি পরতে চায়। তাদের ড্রেস–আপ করার পরে তাদের দাদি তাদের বলেন, তাদেরকে লাল এবং নীল দেবদূতের মতো দেখাচ্ছে। তারা যখন পিকনিকে পৌঁছে, তারা দেখে যে সবাই তাদের পছন্দের পোশাক পরেছে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা