ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Meeting an Overseas Friend - Read the Conversations

Meeting an Overseas Friend

Read the following conversations. Discuss in pairs and write how Depok addresses and greets different people in different situations. You can write using the following table. One is done for you.

নিচের কথোপকথনগুলো পড়ো। সহপাঠীরা জোড়ায় জোড়ায় আলোচনা করো এবং লেখো কীভাবে দীপক বিভিন্ন পরিস্থিতিতে ভিন্ন ভিন্ন লোকদেরকে সম্বোধন করেছে। নিচের সারণি ব্যবহার করে তুমি এগুলো লিখতে পারো। তোমার সুবিধার জন্য একটি করে দেওয়া হলো।

Depok: Hey Robi! What’s up? (খবর কী?)

Robi: Hi, Depok! How are you?

Teacher: Good morning, Depok! How are you?

Depok: Good morning, Ma’am. I am good.

Depok: Hey Natasa!

Natasa: Dear brother! I feel hungry.

Depok: Good morning, Helal chacha!

Helal chacha: Good morning, you look very happy, what happened (হয়েছে)?

Depok: Excuse me, sister! Are you looking for (খোঁজ করা) something?

Unknown (অচেনা) person: Oh! Thanks. I’m looking for a nearby (কাছের) hospital.