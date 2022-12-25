প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ | ইংরেজি (8)

Compositon

Your Free Time Activities

My free time is from afternoon to evening. I actually play for some time in the field with my friends in my free time. I also enjoy drawing picture and reading story books. My hobby is to read story books. I get myself ready to sit for study after my free time.

The Stealing of Bluster’s Voice

Moxie and Pluck made a plan to steal Bluster’s voice along with the fox and the rat. They wanted to steal Bluster’s voice because his voice was big and beautiful. Pluck and Moxie quietly went to Bluster’s home. They went there at midnight while Bluster was sleeping. Without making a sound, they took Bluster’s voice and put it into a glass jar.

Cyclone Aila

Cyclone Aila occurred on 25 May in 2009. There was light rain on the day of Aila. In the afternoon, the wind started to blow. By the evening, the river was rising. The sky was dark. Cyclone Aila shook the walls of the houses and the trees were flown away. Everyone was afraid.

Maria’s Spring Day

Maria is a visually impaired girl. On a spring day, she gets up early and feels the warmth of the spring. Maria likes to be like other girls and she goes to school and likes others to be her friends.

But she can’t see the flowers, the sky or the birds; she can neither see the green leaves. Maria cannot see as she is visually impaired since her birth.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা