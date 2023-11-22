ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৩) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হবে, তা দেখে নাও।
A. Choose and write the correct answer from the following:
1. What kind of Noun is ‘butter’?
a. Proper b. Common
c. Collective d. Material
2. Which is the verb form the word ‘Beautiful’?
a. Beautify b. Beauty
c. Beautifully d. Beauteous
3. I saw a of people in the field. The underlined word is—
a. a Proper Noun
b. a Common Noun
c. a Collective Noun
d. an Abstract Noun
4. Seeing the baby the rose in her. The underlined word is—
a. Common Noun
b. Abstract Noun
c. Proper Noun
d. Material Noun
5. The man killed . The underlined word is—
a. a Reciprocal Pronoun
b. a Reflexive Pronoun
c. a Demonstrative Pronoun
d. a Personal Pronoun
6. We should love . The underlined word is—
a. Reciprocal Pronoun
b. Distributive Pronoun
c. Reflexive Pronoun
d. Indefinite Pronoun
7. He called me — fool.
a. a b. the
c. an d. no article.
8. should do one’s duty. The underlined word is —
a. an Indefinite Pronoun
b. a Personal Pronoun
c. a Demonstrative Pronoun
d. a Relative Pronoun
9. of the boys was present. The underlined word is—
a. a Reciprocal Pronoun
b. a Distributive Pronoun
c. a Demonstrative Pronoun
d. a Relative Pronoun
Answer
A. 1. d. Material 2. a. beautify 3. c. a Collective Noun 4. b. Abstract Noun 5. b. a Reflexive Pronoun 6. a. Reciprocal Pronoun 7. d. no article 8. a. an Indefinite Pronoun 9. b. a Distributive Pronoun
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী