ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৩) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

A. Choose and write the correct answer from the following:

1. What kind of Noun is ‘butter’?

a. Proper b. Common

c. Collective d. Material

2. Which is the verb form the word ‘Beautiful’?

a. Beautify b. Beauty

c. Beautifully d. Beauteous

3. I saw a crowd of people in the field. The underlined word is—

a. a Proper Noun

b. a Common Noun

c. a Collective Noun

d. an Abstract Noun

4. Seeing the baby the mother rose in her. The underlined word is—

a. Common Noun

b. Abstract Noun

c. Proper Noun

d. Material Noun

5. The man killed himself . The underlined word is—

a. a Reciprocal Pronoun

b. a Reflexive Pronoun

c. a Demonstrative Pronoun

d. a Personal Pronoun

6. We should love one another . The underlined word is—

a. Reciprocal Pronoun

b. Distributive Pronoun

c. Reflexive Pronoun

d. Indefinite Pronoun

7. He called me — fool.

a. a b. the

c. an d. no article.

8. One should do one’s duty. The underlined word is —

a. an Indefinite Pronoun

b. a Personal Pronoun

c. a Demonstrative Pronoun

d. a Relative Pronoun

9. Neither of the boys was present. The underlined word is—

a. a Reciprocal Pronoun

b. a Distributive Pronoun

c. a Demonstrative Pronoun

d. a Relative Pronoun

Answer

A. 1. d. Material 2. a. beautify 3. c. a Collective Noun 4. b. Abstract Noun 5. b. a Reflexive Pronoun 6. a. Reciprocal Pronoun 7. d. no article 8. a. an Indefinite Pronoun 9. b. a Distributive Pronoun

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক

ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী