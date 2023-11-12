ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Meeting an Overseas Friend - Choose The Best Answer

Meeting an Overseas Friend

B. We say hello to elders and strangers. Here the underlined word means—

A. I find it interesting the way you address the people you meet. Here the underlined word means—

Here are some words from the above conversation. The meanings of these words/phrases are given below with alternatives. Choose the best answer among the four.

C. We have cultural differences around the world. Here the underlined word means—

ix. Exchange

x. Choices

xi. Varieties

xii. Practice

Answer: xi. Varieties

D. We usually say no directly. Here the underlined word means—

xiii. Personally

xiv. Simply

xv. Straightly

xvi. Lately

Answer: xv. Straightly

E. I used to think that everyone greets the way we do. Here the underlined word means—

i. Never in the past

ii. Sometimes in the future

iii. Always in the past

iv. Always in the future

Answer: iii. Always in the past

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা