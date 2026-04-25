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এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences ঠিক করে লেখো

লেখা: মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences

1. 

a. War is a curse for the human civilization. (Negative sentence)

b. It is not constructive. (Affirmative sentence)

c. It destroys civilization. (Interrogative sentence)

d. It is a great curse. (Exclamatory)

e. Those who are warmongers make the trouble for all. (Simple sentence)

f. We know that war brings destructions. (Compound)

g. Shouldn’t a man learn to live in peace? (Assertive sentence)

h. How devastating the war is! (Assertive sentence)

i. Nothing is as corrosive as the war. (Affirmative)

j. The evil-minded leaders must be avoided. (Complex)

Answer  

a. War is not a blessing/boon for the human civilization.

b. It is destructive.

c. Doesn’t it destroy civilization?

d. What a curse it is!

e. The warmongers make trouble for all.

f. War brings destructions and we know it.

g. A man should learn to live in peace.

h. The war is very/so devastating.

i. The war is the most corrosive thing.

j. Those who are evil-minded leaders must be avoided.

2.

a. A journey by train is always enjoyable. (Negative)

b. People are fond of a journey by train. (Interrogative)

c. It is not unpleasant. (Affirmative)

d. When a man makes a journey by train, he can enjoy natural scenery. (Simple)

e. People like it as it is cheap. (Compound)

f. There are class distinctions in a train and people can buy tickets of various classes. (Complex)

g. Train is one of the most comfortable vehicles. (Interrogative)

h. A man must enjoy a train journey. (Negative)

i. It was introduced by the British govt. (Interrogative)

j. A train journey is very safe. (Exclamatory)

Answer 

a. A journey by train is never boring.

b. Aren’t people fond of a journey by train?

c. It is pleasant.

d. During a journey by train, a man can enjoy natural scenery.

e. It is cheap, so people like it.

f. As/Since there are class distinctions in a train, people can buy tickets of various classes.

g. Isn’t train one of the most comfortable vehicles?

h. A man cannot but enjoy a train journey.

i. Was it not introduced by the British govt.?

j. How safe a train journey is!

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
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