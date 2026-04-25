এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences ঠিক করে লেখো

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences

1.

a. War is a curse for the human civilization. (Negative sentence)

b. It is not constructive. (Affirmative sentence)

c. It destroys civilization. (Interrogative sentence)

d. It is a great curse. (Exclamatory)

e. Those who are warmongers make the trouble for all. (Simple sentence)

f. We know that war brings destructions. (Compound)

g. Shouldn’t a man learn to live in peace? (Assertive sentence)

h. How devastating the war is! (Assertive sentence)

i. Nothing is as corrosive as the war. (Affirmative)

j. The evil-minded leaders must be avoided. (Complex)