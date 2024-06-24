Right Form of Verbs (পর্ব ৪) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

11.

If all the children of Bangladesh (a) (go) to school, the country (b) (get) rid of the curse of illiteracy. To boost up education, the government (c) (spend) more money. Subsidies must (d) (give) in the education sector. Teachers (e) (need) to (f) (train) for good teaching. The poor students can (g) (bring) under ‘Food for Education’ programme. We (h) (take) care that no institution (i) (close) down due to political clashes. All concerned (j) (be) conscious about it. Moreover, child labour (k) (stop) so that all children (l) (enrol) to school. We (m) (remember) that no nation (n) (prosper) without education.

Answer: a. go; b. will get; c. should spend; d. be given; e. need; f. be trained; g. be brought; h. should take; i. is closed; j. should be/must be; k. should stopped/must be stopped; l. can be enrolled; m. should remember; n. can prosper.

12.

Jerry is an orphan. He (a) (come) to the orphanage at the age of four. He (b) (lose) his parents in his infancy. Then he (c) (commit) to the care of the orphanage. He could hardly (d) (recollect) his parents’ memory. In spite of (e) (be) an orphan. He had developed a strong fabric of morality. His inimitable morality (f) (draw) him close to the writer. The writer (g) (impress) with him. She started (h) (show) affection for him. Jerry (i) (take) her for his mother. He fabricated a lie (j) (win) her heart. Once Jerry (k) (leave) the orphanage on the sly. When the writer tried (l) (find) him out and (m) — (want) to give a gift for Jerry’s mother, she (n) (come) to know that Jerry had no mother.

Answer: a. came; b. lost; c. was committed; d. recollect; e. being; f. drew; g. was impressed; h. showing; i. took; j. to win; k. left; l. to find/finding; m. wanted; n. came.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা