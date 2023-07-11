সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - See the examples

auxiliary verbs

See the examples first in the box below. Then, write how auxiliary verbs are helping the principal verbs in the sentences that follow. প্রথম বাক্সের উদাহরণগুলো পড়ো। এবার কীভাবে সাহায্যকারী ক্রিয়াপদ মূল ক্রিয়াপদকে বাক্য গঠনে সাহায্য করছে তা লেখো।

1. Do you watch a cricket match on television?-----.

2. I do not like to wait for a long time.-----.

3. My friend is helping me to clean the classroom.-----.

4. I did not call you last night.-----.

5. Didn’t (did not) you attend the last class?-----.

Answer:

1. Do you watch a cricket match on television? (To make a question).

2. I do not like to wait for a long time. (To make negatives)

3. My friend is helping me to clean the classroom. (To indicate an action happening in the present)

4. I did not call you last night. (To make negatives in the past)

5. Didn’t (did not) you attend the last class? (To make a question in the past).

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা