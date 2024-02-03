ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 10

a. Man is mortal. (Negative)

b. Nobody can conquer death. (Interrogative)

c. Death is an inevitable fate. (Complex)

d. Death will visit everybody sooner or later. (Passive)

e. To many people it is the most fearful thing. (Comparative)

f. Who is not afraid of death? (Assertive)

g. Those who fear death are cowards. (Simple)

h. A coward is afraid of death because he loves life more than anything else. (Compound)

i. Death is very ugly. (Exclamatory)

j. Nothing is as fearful as death. (Superlative)