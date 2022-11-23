দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Right form of verbs (2)

Complete the following text with right form of verbs given in the list.

3.

build-lag lead-remember-reach-be-idle-depend-follow-work

Bangladesh is full of natural resources. The prosperity of the country (a) _____ on the proper utilization of the resources. We should not (b) _____ a lazy life. We should all (c) _____ up our country. For this reason we have to (d) _____ hard. No nation can prosper without industry. It should be (e) _____ that industry is the key to success. If we (f) _____ the days away, we (g) _____ behind. The nations that (h) _____ the pinnacle of development (i) _____ industrious. We (j) _____ them.

Answer: a. depends, b. lead, c. build, d. work, e. remembered, f. idle, g. will lag / may lag, h. reach / have reached, i. are, j. should follow.

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

