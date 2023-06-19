ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | A Day in the Life of Mina - Read the conversations
Adjective ব্যবহার করে Mina কে বর্ণনা করো
Read the conversations and describe Mina using adjective.
নিচের কথোপকথনটি পড়ো এবং Adjective ব্যবহার করে Mina কে বর্ণনা করো।
Situation 1: Asking for a pen
Sabuj: Hey, Mina. Can I have your pen, please?
Mina: Yes, sure. Here it is. Please take it.
Sabuj: Oh, Mina. Thank you so much. You just saved me.
Mina: Mention not, Sabuj. It’s my pleasure.
Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:
Answer:
Mina is well-mannered. She is caring. She is friendly and amiable.
Situation 2: Helping Grandmother
Mina: Grandmother, you look cold. Can I help you?
Grandmother: Yes dear. Can you bring me the blanket, please?
Mina: Of course. Here is the blanket.
Grandmother: Thank you, dear.
Mina: Ask me if you need anything else.
Grandmother: Ok, my dear.
Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:
Answer:
Mina is caring. She is kind. She is also responsible.
Situation 3: Helping a beggar
A street Beggar: Hello girl, would you please help me?
Mina: Hello, uncle. How can I help you?A street beggar: I’m starving for two days. Can you give me some food?
Mina: Yes. Take this apple.
A street beggar: So kind of you, my dear. Thank you.
Mina: It’s my pleasure.
Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:
Answer:
Mina is kind. She is helpful. She is also sympathetic.
Situation 4: Doing homework regularly
Father: Hey, Mina. What are you doing?
Mina: Hello, Dad. I’m doing my homework.
Father: You always do your homework regularly. That’s so good.
Mina: Thank you, Dad.
Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:
Answer:
Mina is a responsible girl. She is attentive and sincere.
Situation 5: Feeding a Street Dog
Plabon: Hey, Mina. What are you doing?
Mina: Hi, Plabon. I’m feeding this dog.
Plabon: Aren’t you scared of dogs? They can bite you.
Mina: No, I think they are not harmful.
Plabon: I see. But I’m so afraid of dogs.
Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:
Answer:
Mina is brave. She is kind. She is fearless.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা