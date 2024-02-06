ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪
পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Changing sentences
Set 12
a. By eating vegetables you can keep you fit. (Complex)
b. The policy regarding it is very important. (Negative)
c. In case of your moving you will die. (Compound)
d. How long I shall stay is doubtful. (Simple)
e. We should solve this problem. (Imperative)
f. They become cruel to their beloveds. (Negative)
g. They forget the face and throw acid to it. (Simple)
h. The government should take stern action against the acid throwers. (Passive)
i. It is a very hateful crime in any society. (Exclamatory)
j. We all should come forward jointly to save the victims. (Complex)
Answer:
a. If you eat vegetables, you can keep you fit.
b. The policy regarding it is not unimportant at all.
c. If you move, you will die.
d. The duration of my stay is doubtful.
e. Let us solve this problem.
f. They do not become kind to their beloveds.
g. Forgetting the face they throw acid to it.
h. Stern action against the acid throwers should be taken by the government.
i. What a hateful crime it is in any society!
j. We all should come forward jointly so that we can save the victims.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
