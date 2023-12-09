Articles (31-32) : Unit 3 | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম শ্রেণি

Articles (31-32) : Unit 3 | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম শ্রেণি
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Articles
31.
Drug addiction is now (a) ____ global problem. It has spread its poisonous claw all over (b) ____ world. Frustration is (c) ____ main cause of drug addiction. Drugs hear (d) ____ terrible effect on (e) ____ human body. It kills a man little by little. No physician can stop the changes that take place in the organs of (f) ____ addict. Social awareness should be raised against (g) ____ drug addiction. But it is not (h) ____ easy task. (i) ____ Government should come forward also to solve (j) ____ problem.
Answer: a. a; b. the; c. the; d. a; e. ×; f. an; g. ×; h. an; i. The; j. the.
32.
Friendship is one of (a) ____ most precious gifts of life. (b) ____ person who has true friends in life is lucky enough. Friendship makes (c) ____ life thrilling it is, indeed, (d) ____ asset in life. True friendship is (e) ____ feeling of love, sharing and caring. (f) ____ True friends stand by us when we are in trouble. Lasting friendship is indeed, (g) ____ blessing. However, it is better to have friends of (h) ____ same age group and mentality. In short, friendship is (i) ____ essential condition for (j) ____ happy life.
Answer: a. the; b. A; c. ×; d. an; e. the; f. ×; g. a; h. the; i. an; j. a.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী