ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২২) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Use capital letters and rearrange the following sentences in order to give it a sense.

many foreign people contributed to the liberation war for us george harrison is one of them he is an english singer who arranged concert for bangladesh to help us during the war of liberation it made the world aware of our sufferings and also helped us financially thus george harrison and his friends are ever respectable to us Answers: Many foreign people contributed to the Liberation War for us. George Harrison is one of them. He is an English singer who arranged Concert for Bangladesh to help us during the War of Liberation.It made the world aware of our sufferings and also helped us financially.Thus George harrison and his friends are ever respectable to us.

2. Correct the following sentences:

a. The more you read, more you will learn. b. The man is mortal. c. He reached at Rajshahi. d. The Bay of Bangal is on the south of Bangladesh. e. USA is rich country. Answers: a. The more you read, the more you learn. b. Man is mortal. c. He reached Rajshahi. d. The Bay of Bengal is to the south of Bangladesh. e. The USA is a rich country.

3. Use the right form of verbs:

a. An honest man never (to tell) a lie. b. He (to suffer) from fever since Monday. c. He (to lie) on the bed yesterday. d. He (to carry) an umbrella every day. e. President Saddam Hossain was (hang) for murder. Answers: a. tells b. has been suffering c. lay d. carries e. hanged

4. Write the correct words: