অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় | Change sentences (23-25)

Change sentences

23.

a. We should read books attentively (Imperative).

b. Books introduce us to the best society (Passive).

c. Books contain noble thoughts and great ideas (Interrogative).

d. We cannot but read books to enrich our mind (Affirmative).

e. Books are the greatest friends (Comparative).

Answer:

a. Let us read books attentively.

b. We are introduced to the best society by books.

c. Don’t books contain noble thoughts and great ideas?

d. We must read books to enrich our mind.

e. Books are greater than any other friend.

24.

a. Mr. Hamid is not a complicated-minded person (Affirmative).

b. No other man in the village is so good as he (Superlative).

c. His granddaughter sings very sweetly (Exclamatory).

d. He leads a happy life (Negative).

e. We should visit his sweet palace (Passive).

Answer:

a. Mr. Hamid is a simple-minded person.

b. He is the best man in the village.

c. How sweetly his granddaughter sings!

d. He does not lead an unhappy life.

e. His sweet palace should be visited by us.

25.

a. We should receive education (Imperative).

b. The Nation needs worthy citizens (Interrogative).

c. They will remove illiteracy and corruption from the country (Interrogative).

d. Very few things for this are as important as education (Superlative).

e. Education is the only way to develop our country (Negative).

Answer:

a. Let us receive education.

b. Doesn’t the Nation need worthy citizens?

c. Won’t they remove illiteracy and corruption from the country?

d. Education is one of the most important things for this.

e. Nothing but education is the way to develop our country.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা