অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (40-42)

Punctuation

40.

everyday i walk to my school my school is not far away from my house it takes an hour to reach my school but if it rains i go by rickshaw

Answer: Everyday I walk to my school. My school is not far away from my house. It takes an hour to reach my school. But if it rains, I go by rickshaw.

41.

each boy and each girl has got a stipend a stipend is an economic help it is given to poor but meritorious students many meritorious students are poor

Answer: Each boy and each girl has got a stipend. A stipend is an economic help. It is given to poor but meritorious students. Many meritorious students are poor.

42.

boys are taking rest in the field they will start playing again there are many good players in both of the teams so he along with his brothers and sisters has come to watch the competition

Answer: Boys are taking rest in the field. They will start playing again. There are many good players in both of the teams. So, he along with his brothers and sisters has come to watch the competition.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা