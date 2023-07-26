অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (46-48)

Punctuation

46.

he has been in hospital for three days he is suffering from fever and his condition in improving now we hope that he will recover in a week we should remain careful about our health

Answer: He has been in hospital for three days. He is suffering from fever and his condition in improving now. We hope that he will recover in a week. We should remain careful about our health.

47.

this is an express train it runs at the speed of 60 miles per hour this train does not stop at the small stations a journey by train is pleasant and so we should improve the condition of our trains

Answer: This is an express train. It runs at the speed of 60 miles per hour. This train does not stop at the small stations. A journey by train is pleasant and so we should improve the condition of our trains.

48.

mathematics is a difficult subject to many students the students of our country are not good at mathematics every student remains afraid of this subject actually it is an easy and interesting subject

Answer: Mathematics is a difficult subject to many students. The students of our country are not good at Mathematics. Every student remains afraid of this subject. Actually, it is an easy and interesting subject.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা