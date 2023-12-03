অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (19-20)

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (19-20)
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Articles
19.
Johnson is (a) ____ European. As he is (b) ____ Englishman, he knows (c) ____ English well. He is (d) ____ honorable to everyone though he is (e) ____ one-eyed man. One day with the help of (f) ____ SOS he went to (g) ____ USA. His brother Milton living there joined (h) ____ army last year. He is (i) ____ younger of the two brothers. When Johnson met his brother, he could not but shed (j) ____ tears.
Answer: a. a; b. an; c. x; d. x; e. a; f. an; g. the; h. the; i. the; j. x.
20.
‘Digital Bangladesh’ is (a) ____ integral part of the government’s vision 2021 where (b) ____ ICT is the key driver of Bangladesh. It is (c) ____ new concept, a new dream. It means (d) ____ ICT-based modern country; it refers to (e) ____ e-state where all the activities of (f) ____ governance, commerce, education, agriculture etc. will be powered by computer and laptop. To cherish such (g) ____ dream is easy, but it is too much difficult to materialize this dream. Broadly speaking, (h) ____ digital society ensures (i) ____ all ICT-driven knowledge-based Bangladesh. And (j) ____ present government is working to establish an ICT based Bangladesh.
Answer: a. an; b. x; c. a; d. an; e. an; f. x; g. a; h. a; i. an; j. the.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী