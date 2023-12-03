অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (19-20)

Articles

19.

Johnson is (a) ____ European. As he is (b) ____ Englishman, he knows (c) ____ English well. He is (d) ____ honorable to everyone though he is (e) ____ one-eyed man. One day with the help of (f) ____ SOS he went to (g) ____ USA. His brother Milton living there joined (h) ____ army last year. He is (i) ____ younger of the two brothers. When Johnson met his brother, he could not but shed (j) ____ tears.

Answer: a. a; b. an; c. x; d. x; e. a; f. an; g. the; h. the; i. the; j. x.