ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Bangabandhu, My Inspiration

Discuss the following qualities of Bangabandhu

Read the text again. In pairs/groups, discuss the following qualities of Bangabandhu. And describe those with an example in the next column to it. If you need, you can read any books, articles etc. One is done for you.

আগে প্রকাশিত টেক্সটটি আবার পড়ো। এরপর জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে বঙ্গবন্ধুর নিচের গুণাবলি আলোচনা করো। Description কলামে একটি উদাহরণসহ গুণাবলি বর্ণনা করো। প্রয়োজনে বঙ্গবন্ধু–সম্পর্কিত তথ্যবহুল কোনো বই বা প্রবন্ধ পড়তে পারো। একটি উদাহরণ তোমার জন্য করে দেওয়া হলো।

Qualities Description: