Bangabandhu, My Inspiration | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Meeting an Overseas Friend

Here are some words from the above conversation. The meanings of these words/phrases are given below with alternatives. Choose the best answer among the four.

উপরের কথোপকথন থেকে এখানে কিছু শব্দ দেওয়া হলো। শব্দগুলো ও তার কয়েকটি বিকল্প অর্থ নিচে দেওয়া আছে। চারটি উত্তরের মধ্যে সবচেয়ে সঠিক উত্তরটি েলখো।

A. I find it interesting the way you address the people you meet. Here the underlined word means—

i. valuable

ii. familiar

iii. different

iv. rare

Answer: i. valuable

B. We say hello to elders and strangers. Here the underlined word means—

v. Elderly persons

vi. Youngers

vii. Seniors

viii. Unknown persons

Answer: viii. Unknown persons

C. We have cultural differences around the world. Here the underlined word means—

ix. Exchange

x. Choices

xi. Varieties

xii. Practice

Answer: xi. Varieties