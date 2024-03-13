ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Experience 1
নিচের টেক্সটগুলো পড়ো তারপর জোড়ায় বা দলে ভাগ হয়ে আলোচনা করে এর ঘটনা (Fact) এবং মতামত (Opinion) চিহ্নিত করো, এ দুটো আলাদা করার কৌশলগুলো লেখো।
Text 1
The 1954 Nobel Prize in Literature (সাহিত্য) was awarded to the American author Ernest Hemingway (1899–1961) for his mastery (পরম দক্ষতা) of the art of narrative (গল্প), demonstrated (প্রকাশিত) in ‘The Old Man and the Sea’, and for the influence (প্রভাব) that he has exerted (প্রয়োগ করেছে) on contemporary style. Unwilling (অনিচ্ছুক) to travel to Stockholm, after two nearly fatal (মারাত্মক) plane crashes, Hemingway asked John C. Cabot, the United States Ambassador to Sweden at the time, to read his acceptance (স্বীকৃতি) speech. This acceptance speech is considered (বিবেচিত) one of the best ever. This is what he wrote-
‘How simple the writing of literature (সাহিত্য) would be if it were only necessary to write in another way what has been well written. It is because we have had such great writers in the past that a writer is driven far out past where he can go, out to where no one can help him. I have spoken too long for a writer. A writer should write what he has to say and not speak it. Again, I thank you.’
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
