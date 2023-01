ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Talking To People - Read the conversations

‘T’ for true sentences and ‘F’ for false sentences

a. You must greet and give thanks when you talk to seniors. T

b. “Hi! How are you?”- is an informal greeting. T

c. You should not ask a personal question to elderly people. T

d. “Come on, dear!” is a formal expression. F

e. You should always give thanks when someone does a favour to you. T

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা