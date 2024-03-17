ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

This time they decided to climb Keokradong. Following the plan, one day they reached the famous mountain spot in the Keokradong and were surprised to see many people climbing the mountains. Like others, Farid and his friends started putting on mountain climbing gear and began climbing.

In no time, they reached the hilltop.

After reaching there, his friends chose to camp, but Farid was drawn to climb another mountain.

He thought that climbing to the next hill will be fun and challenging instead of (বদলে) camping here. So, he proposed to his friends to climb, but they refused (প্রত্যাখ্যাত করেছিল) because they found the path difficult.

Farid took this as a challenge and went alone towards climbing the peak.

Two hours later, he reached the top of the hill. People who were already there greeted (অভিবাদন জানিয়েছিল) him with applause (সাধুবাদ).

Farid was thrilled (শিহরিত) to have climbed the peak (শিখর). He admired (প্রশংসা করেছিল) the beautiful views (দৃশ্য) of nature from the top. He thought about his friends and had a conversation with a boy his age.

He asked him, ‘While climbing this peak, I felt it was not so difficult. Then why only a handful of people here? If people could climb the below peak, they can climb here also if they put in some effort.’ He replied, ‘Most people in the crowd right there are happy with what they find easy.

They never think that they have the potential (সম্ভাবনাসূচক) to achieve (অর্জন করা) more.

Even people who are not happy there do not want to take any risk.

They think if they take risks (ঝুঁকি), they will lose what they already have. But to reach a new peak, we need to put in our effort.

Many of them do not show any courage, and they remain (থাকে) part of the crowd the whole life. And keep complaining about the handful (অল্পসংখ্যক) of courageous people and call them lucky.’

Farid agreed that it’s the courage (সাহস) and effort (প্রচেষ্টা) that make someone out of the crowd.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা