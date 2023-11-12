ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৯) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Write the right form of verbs.

a. He got his legs (to break)

b. Abir (to fly) to London just now.

c. The patient (to die) before the doctor came.

d. Mahmud believed that Allah (to be) one.

e. Jami told Moontaha that he (to go) home the previous day.

Answers:

a. broken

b. has flown

c. had died

d. is

e. had gone