Read The Story (পর্ব-১) : A Fresh Pair of Eyes | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

A Fresh Pair of Eyes

If needed read the units ‘A Fresh Pair of Eyes’ and ‘Four Friends’ from the English Book, Class Six.

প্রয়োজনে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের ‘Four Friends’ এবং ‘A Fresh Pair of Eyes’ অধ্যায় পড়তে পারো। তোমাদের প্রয়োজন হতে পারে ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের A Fresh Pair of Eyes নিচে দেওয়া হলো।

One day, a wealthy father took his son on a trip to the village. He wanted to show his son how people live in villages. They spent a few days and nights in a nearby house. The son closely saw their everyday lives, their challenges and happiness.