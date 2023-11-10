ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Meeting an Overseas Friend - Read the conversations

Meeting an Overseas Friend

Read the following conversation between Dalia and Leonard. And, act it out in pairs. Then, complete the following activities in pairs/ groups.

নিচে লিওনার্দ ও ডালিয়ার কথোপকথনটি পড়ো এবং জোড়ায় জোড়ায় অভিনয় করে তা দেখাও। তারপর নিচের কাজগুলো জোড়ায়/দলে দলে সম্পন্ন করো।

Context: Leonard Cohen reads in class six. He came from Canada to visit a Bangladeshi school. He met Dalia Hassan who also reads in class six. The conversation (কথাবার্তা) between Dalia and Leonard goes like that.

Dalia: So, Leonard, how do you find our school?

Leonard: It’s good, you know. And it is interesting (laughing).

Dalia: Okay. So, what did you find interesting!

Leonard: Well, um…. I really find it interesting the way you address the people you meet. I mean, you add something after you call a name.