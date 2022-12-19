অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় | Change sentences (18-19)

Change sentences

18.

a. Mrs Sabrina is one of the greatest singers in the world (Comparative).

b. She sings very sweetly (Exclamatory).

c. People will never forget her (Affirmative).

d. She is hopeful of her future success (Interrogative).

e. We should respect her (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Mrs Sabrina is greater than most other singers in the world.

b. How sweetly she sings!

c. People will always remember her.

d. Isn’t she hopeful of her future

success?

e. Let us respect her.

19.

a. Dhaka is more densely populated than most other cities in the world (Positive).

b. It is the most peaceful city in the world (Comparative).

c. Its streets are very crowded (Exclamatory).

d. But its residents are diligent (Negative).

e. We are proud of this city (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Very few cities in the world are so densely populated as Dhaka.

b. It is more peaceful than any other city in the world.

c. How crowded its streets are!

d. But its residents are not lazy.

e. Aren’t we proud of this city?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা