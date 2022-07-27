পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (7)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.
7.
a. A gold watch, richly set with diamonds caught his attention.
b. Immediately a wish arose in his mind, ‘Ah! If I had such a one!’
c. Overcoming these thoughts and lay down the watch, he said, ‘No, I would rather be poor and keep my conscience than be rich and become a roge.’
d. After a pause he said to himself, ‘But if I take it, I shall be a thief.’
e. He took it in his hand.
f. One day, he found himself alone at the lady’s dressing room.
g. A poor boy was employed as a servant at the house of a rich lady.
h. ‘And yet, continued he, ‘Nobody sees me, but does not God see me?’
Answer: g+f+a+e+b+d+h+c
বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা
