নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (7)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

a. A gold watch, richly set with diamonds caught his attention.

b. Immediately a wish arose in his mind, ‘Ah! If I had such a one!’

c. Overcoming these thoughts and lay down the watch, he said, ‘No, I would rather be poor and keep my conscience than be rich and become a roge.’

d. After a pause he said to himself, ‘But if I take it, I shall be a thief.’

e. He took it in his hand.

f. One day, he found himself alone at the lady’s dressing room.

g. A poor boy was employed as a servant at the house of a rich lady.

h. ‘And yet, continued he, ‘Nobody sees me, but does not God see me?’

Answer: g+f+a+e+b+d+h+c

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

