ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Meeting an Overseas Friend

জোড়ায় জোড়ায় বা দলে ভাগ হয়ে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো আলোচনা করো। তারপর নিচের সারণিতে উত্তরগুলো লেখো।

তোমার সুবিধার জন্য একটি উত্তর নিচের সারণিতে করে দেওয়া হলো।

a. Who do you talk to every day?

b. How do you greet them?

c. How do you address them?

d. How do you accept or refuse someone/something?

e. How do you end the conversations?

Answer: Try yourself (নিজে নিজে করো)

Read the following conversation between Dalia and Leonard. And, act it out in pairs. Then, complete the following activities in pairs/ groups.

নিচে লিওনার্দ ও ডালিয়ার কথোপকথনটি পড়ো এবং জোড়ায় জোড়ায় অভিনয় করে তা দেখাও। তারপর নিচের কাজগুলো জোড়ায়/দলে দলে সম্পন্ন করো।

Context: Leonard Cohen reads in class six. He came from Canada to visit a Bangladeshi school. He met Dalia Hassan who also reads in class six. The conversation (কথাবার্তা) between Dalia and Leonard goes like that.

Dalia: So, Leonard, how do you find our school?

Leonard: It’s good, you know. And it is interesting (laughing).

Dalia: Okay. So, what did you find interesting!

Leonard: Well, um…. I really find it interesting the way you address the people you meet. I mean, you add something after you call a name.

Dalia: (laughing) Yes, we always call our elders (মুরুব্বি) by their first name and add brother, sister, uncle or aunty later. And how do you address your elders, by the way?

Leonard: If I know someone, I will call him or her by his/her first name. But if I have just met someone new, I will call his or her last name and add Mr./Ms. in the beginning. So, how do you address strangers (অপরিচিত লোক)?

Dalia: We usually address them as brothers, sisters or uncles, and aunties. So, what about addressing your teachers?

Leonard: We usually call them by their last names. I have seen you never call your teachers’ names. Why so?

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা