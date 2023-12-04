অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (21-22)

Articles

21.

Money is called (a) ____ fuel of life. Frankly speaking, money is (b) ____ must for our life. But it is not (c) ____ necessary to bring our happiness. Happiness is absolutely (d) ____ psychological thing. It is (e) ____ name of (f) ____ felling. It means (g) ____ contentment of the mind. He who is satisfied with what he gets and contented with his life is really (h) ____ happy man. Happiness cannot be purchased with (i) ____ money. No doubt, money has something to do with (j) ____ happiness but it cannot give us happiness.

Answer: a. the b. a; c. x; d. a; e. the; f. a; g. the; h. a; i. x; j. x.