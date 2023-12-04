অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (21-22)

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (21-22)
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Articles
21.
Money is called (a) ____ fuel of life. Frankly speaking, money is (b) ____ must for our life. But it is not (c) ____ necessary to bring our happiness. Happiness is absolutely (d) ____ psychological thing. It is (e) ____ name of (f) ____ felling. It means (g) ____ contentment of the mind. He who is satisfied with what he gets and contented with his life is really (h) ____ happy man. Happiness cannot be purchased with (i) ____ money. No doubt, money has something to do with (j) ____ happiness but it cannot give us happiness.
Answer: a. the b. a; c. x; d. a; e. the; f. a; g. the; h. a; i. x; j. x.
22.
A library is (a) ____ part and parcel of (b) ____ educational institution. It is (c) ____ unique place where books of different subjects are kept for (d) ____ reading. It enables (e) ____ readers to read books of their choice that creates (f) ____ enthusiasm for learning. Students should pay (g) ____ visit to (h) ____ library regularly. They can borrow books for (i) ____ certain period and return them after (j) ____ given time.
Answer: a. x; b. an; c. a; d. x; e. the; f. x; g. a; h. x; i. a; j. the.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী