পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (6)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

6.

a. birthday/ a/ day/ a/ is/ person’s/ special.

b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?

c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.

d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.

e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.

Answer

a. A person’s birthday is a special day.

b. Why don’t we have a race?

c. May Allah bless you.

d. Draw a clock with any time on it.

e. The hare slept for an hour.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

