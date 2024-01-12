Read The Story (পর্ব-১৯) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Four Friends

‘One…two…three!’ And all four of them let go. The sky lantern rose up into the sky, spreading a beautiful light. Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Michael clapped their hands and jumped together happily. ‘Ours is the biggest! And the prettiest! And ours is going the highest!’ Everyone around them laughed and nodded their heads. They all gazed at their sky lantern as it went higher and higher and looked smaller and smaller. Soon, it looked just like a star.