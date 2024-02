ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Have You Filled a Bucket Today?

And remember, when you fill someone else’s bucket, you fill your own bucket too. When you’re a bucket filler, you make your home, your school, and your neighbourhood better places to be. Bucket filling makes everyone feel good. So, why not decide to be a bucket filler today and every day? Just start each day by saying to yourself, “I’m going to do something to fill someone’s bucket today.”

And, at the end of each day, ask yourself, “Did I fill a bucket today?” “Yes, I did!” That’s the life of a bucket filler. And that’s YOU!