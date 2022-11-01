অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (6)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 6

At present Bangladesh faces (a) number of (b) problems. Of all these problems (c) population problem is (d) most acute one. Population is undoubtedly (e) great asset of (f) country. But when (g) country fails to feed and provide them with (h) suitable jobs, they become (i) burden. Similar is (j) case with Bangladesh.

Answer: a. a, b. ×, c. the, d. the, e. a, f. a, g. the, h. ×, i. a, j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Articles (5)