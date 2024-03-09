ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
বিজ্ঞাপন
Rearrange
5.
a. have, you, do, any, class, now
b. must, you, regularly, them, eat
c. you, have, done, your, homework
d. Olympics, when, the, first, was
e. don’t, like, potato, I, chips
Answer:
a. Do you have any class now?
b. You must eat them regularly.
c. Have you done your homework?
d. When was the first Olympics?
e. I don’t like potato chips.
বিজ্ঞাপন
6.
a. kind, are, polite, and, they
b. want, know, what, you, do, to
c. spend, leisure, your, you, do, how, tibme
d. wonderful, is, it, how
e. yourself, know, don’t, you
Answer:
a. They are kind and polite.
b. What do you want to know?
c. How do you spend your leisure time?
d. How wonderful it is!
e. Don’t you know yourself?
আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
বিজ্ঞাপন