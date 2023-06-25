ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | A Day in the Life of Mina - Use capital letter and punctuation marks

capital letter and punctuation marks

1. Use capital letter and punctuation marks where necessary.

it was a gloomy and rainy day on the way to school mina found that the road was muddy and slippery she saw a tall old man he was walking on the road suddenly he fell and mina ran to get him up the old man thanked her and said how helpful you are my girl

2. Identify the tenses of the following sentences.

a. Mina saw an old man.

b. He was walking on the road.

c. Mina always does her homework.

d. She couldn’t play.

e. You are so kind, sister.

f. You are punctual, my dear.

g. Mina was helpful..

h. She shared everything with her mother.

i. They quickly arrived at the school.

j. They were going to school.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা