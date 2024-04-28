ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Freedom of Choice

আজ টেক্সটটির বাকি অংশ পড়ে নাও

Some students wear Sari, some of them wear Salwar–Kameez and some of them wear jeans and tops. All the students worked together to prepare a variety of dishes. Although Nabiha does not like fish curry, she helped others to prepare it. Tasfia gave the chicken curry to her cousin when the feast began.

কিছু শিক্ষার্থী শাড়ি পরে, কেউ সালোয়ার–কামিজ পরে এবং কেউ জিনস এবং টপ পরে। সব ছাত্র একসঙ্গে কাজ করে বিভিন্ন ধরনের খাবার তৈরি করে। যদিও নাবিহা মাছের তরকারি পছন্দ করে না, তবে সে অন্যদের এটি তৈরি করতে সহায়তা করেছিল। উৎসব শুরু হলে তাসফিয়া তার কাজিনকে মুরগির তরকারি দিয়েছিল।

After the feast, they sat together and started to talk about everything. They talked about their hobbies and what they wanted to be in future. Nabiha wants to be a writer while Tasfia wants to be a teacher. Someone wants to be a doctor and someone wants to be a singer, they came to know as the discussion progressed.

ভোজের পরে, তারা একসঙ্গে বসে সবকিছু নিয়ে কথা বলতে শুরু করে। তারা তাদের শখ এবং তারা ভবিষ্যতে কী হতে চায় সে সম্পর্কে কথা বলেছেন। নাবিহা লেখক হতে চায় আর তাসফিয়া শিক্ষিকা হতে চায়। কেউ ডাক্তার হতে চায়, কেউ গায়ক হতে চায়, আলোচনা এগোতেই জানা গেল।

Nabiha understood one thing today. Everybody is unique and their tastes are unique too. It is this uniqueness and diversity that makes the world beautiful. If everything was more of the same, the world would be a rather dull place.

নাবিহা আজ একটা জিনিস বুঝতে পেরেছে। প্রত্যেকেই অনন্য এবং তাদের স্বাদও অনন্য। এই অনন্যতা এবং বৈচিত্র্যই পৃথিবীকে সুন্দর করে তোলে। যদি সবকিছু একই রকম হতো, তাহলে পৃথিবীটা একটা নিস্তেজ জায়গা হতো।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা