ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (17)

পড়াশোনা
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (17)
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Preposition-এর সাধারণ কিছু ব্যবহার:
17. At-এর ব্যবহার: ঘড়ির সময় বা নির্দিষ্ট সময় বোঝাতে at ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
Rayat came home at nine o’clock.
The birds start chirping at dawn.
I usually get up at 6 o’clock.
He goes to school at 10 a.m.
I could not sleep at midnight.
He will come at 8:30 p.m.
the end of/the beginning of month/week/year ইত্যাদির আগে at ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
I will see you at the end of January.
My father will go to London at the beginning of March.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Preposition (16)
