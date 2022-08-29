ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (17)

Preposition-এর সাধারণ কিছু ব্যবহার:

17. At-এর ব্যবহার: ঘড়ির সময় বা নির্দিষ্ট সময় বোঝাতে at ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

Rayat came home at nine o’clock.

The birds start chirping at dawn.

I usually get up at 6 o’clock.

He goes to school at 10 a.m.

I could not sleep at midnight.

He will come at 8:30 p.m.

the end of/the beginning of month/week/year ইত্যাদির আগে at ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

I will see you at the end of January.

My father will go to London at the beginning of March.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

