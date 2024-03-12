ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

Rearrange

11.

a. them, you, regularly, eat, must

b. do, a, does, singer, what

c. not, no, all, at

d. seven, past, it’s, half

e. comes, Tuesday, after, Monday

Answer:

a. You must eat them regularly.

b. What does a singer do?

c. No, not at all.

d. It’s half past seven.

e. Tuesday comes after Monday.