ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Bizhu Festival

Read the following text individually

নিচের টেক্সটটি প্রত্যেকে আলাদা আলাদা পড়ো।

that I Entering (প্রবেশ করে) the class, Mr. Rafiq, a teacher of English, found his students in a very cheerful (আনন্দিত) and relaxed (দুর্ভাবনাহীন) mood (মেজাজ). With surprise (বিস্ময়), he said to his students, ‘What happened (হয়েছে) to you all? Is there anything missed (অনুপস্থিতিতে হয়েছে)?’ The students replied with a satisfying (সন্তুষ্টির) smile (হাসি) that the education minister (মন্ত্রী) had visited their school yesterday and this made them very excited (উদ্দীপ্ত). ‘Did the minister come to your class?’ said the teacher.

The students replied, ‘Yes sir, she visited our class and spent (কাটিয়েছে) some time with us.’ She also asked some questions to which we replied properly (ঠিকভাবে). Hearing this, the teacher was very happy and said, ‘Thank you for your effort (প্রচেষ্টা). Now we are moving on to our next lesson. Let’s try to work with new activities’.

But the students wanted (চেয়েছিল) to continue (চালিয়ে যাওয়া) talking about their experience (জ্ঞান) with (সাথে) the minister.

So, one of the students said, ‘May we carry on (চালিয়ে যাওয়া) talking about many interesting (মজাদার) things that happened (ঘটেছিল) yesterday? We would like to share those with you,’ The teacher replied, ‘Of course (অবশ্যই), I would love to hear that.’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা