সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ (পর্ব - ৬)

Let’s Explore the Sentences

Bellerophon stated his case in front of the king.

বেলেরোফোন রাজার সামনে তার ঘটনাটি বর্ণনা করল।

The king appeared to be more reasonable than his son. ‘Do you have any witnesses to prove your case?’, said the king. ‘God is my witness’, said Bellerophon.

রাজাকে তাঁর ছেলের চেয়ে বেশি যুক্তিযুক্ত মনে হয়েছিল। রাজা বললেন, ‘তোমার ঘটনা প্রমাণ করার মতো কোন সাক্ষী আছে কি?’ ‘ঈশ্বর আমার সাক্ষী’, বেলেরোফোন বলল।

‘God will not testify on your behalf, will He?’, said the queen. ‘But we can know the will of God by giving him a task to complete.’