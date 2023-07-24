দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make tag questions (17)

দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make tag questions (17)
Tag Questions
17.
a. I need a pen, ?
b. I must write a letter to my friend, ?
c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, ?
d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, ?
e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, ?
Answer
a. I need a pen, don’t 1?
b. I must write a letter to my friend, mustn’t I?
c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, have I?
d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, shouldn’t we?
e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, isn’t he?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকই
