ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Let’s Explore the Sentences

Optative sentence: A sentence that expresses a wish or a desire (ইচ্ছা) or prayer (প্রার্থনা) for someone or something is called an optative sentence. Usually, it starts with ‘may’, ‘wish’ or ‘long’ and ends with a full stop.

Example sentences: May my grandparents live with us for some more days.

(আমাদের দাদা–দাদি আমাদের সাথে আরও কিছুদিন যেন থাকেন।)

Wish you a safe journey. (তোমার নিরাপদ যাত্রা কামনা করছি।)

Read the following situation and do accordingly (সে অনুসারে):

Imagine that yesterday your friend fell from a bicycle and hurt (আঘাতপ্রাপ্ত হয়েছে) his ankle (গোড়ালি).

Now, what will be your prayers for him?

Your answer: May you come round soon.

Come round—একটি phrase যার মানে সুস্থ হওয়া)

C. Exclamatory sentence: A sentence that expresses a strong emotion (আবেগ) is called an exclamatory sentence. In this sentence, exclamation marks (!) are used to express our strong feelings or emotions.

Example sentences: Congratulations (অভিনন্দন)! You have got the scholarship (বৃত্তি). What an exciting match it was!

Oh no! She cannot join us for a picnic.

Read the following situation and do accordingly (সে অনুসারে ):

Ques. Imagine that you are visiting Bandarban for the first time. You have become overwhelmed (অভিভূত) to see the hills. How will you express your emotions?

Your answer: How beautiful the hillocks (ছোট্ট পাহাড়) are!

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা