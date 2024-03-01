ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Box Under the Tree

Read the story again. Now choose the correct words/phrases to make the following sentences meaningful.

tiffin, under, interested to, plays, usually, an idea, happy, follow, smile

a. Zahin ___ with his friends in the ___ time.

b. Jamal ___ watches his friends play sitting ___ a Banyan tree.

c. Jamal is also ___ play with his friends.

d. Zahin plans ___ to make his friend Jamal ___ .

e. We all should ___ Zahin to make a friend ___ .