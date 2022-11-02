অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (7)

পড়াশোনা
অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (7)
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.
Set 7
I live in (a) ____ Gigatola near (b) ____ Rifles Square. When I was (c) ____ student of (d) ____ University of Dhaka, I stayed at Wari in (e) ____ old Dhaka. Actually, it was in (f) ____ Bonogram Lane that originates from (g) ____ BCC Road which is a branch of (h) ____ Renkin Street. (i) ____ Bangabhaban and (j) ____ Baldha Garden are adjacent to this areas.
Answer: a. ×, b. ×, c. a, d. The, e. ×, f. ×, g. the, h. ×, i. The, j. the
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Articles (6)
Also Read
-
চাল, আটা ও ভুট্টার দামে রেকর্ড
-
মূল্যস্ফীতির তথ্য দিতে দেরি কেন, প্রশ্ন আইএমএফের
-
রাশিয়া-উত্তর কোরিয়া ঘনিষ্ঠ সম্পর্কের জল্পনা কতটা সত্যি?
-
রুদ্ধশ্বাস লড়াইয়ের পর নকআউটে টটেনহাম-ফ্রাঙ্কফুর্ট
-
বুথ ফেরত জরিপে এগিয়ে নেতানিয়াহু