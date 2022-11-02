অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (7)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 7

I live in (a) ____ Gigatola near (b) ____ Rifles Square. When I was (c) ____ student of (d) ____ University of Dhaka, I stayed at Wari in (e) ____ old Dhaka. Actually, it was in (f) ____ Bonogram Lane that originates from (g) ____ BCC Road which is a branch of (h) ____ Renkin Street. (i) ____ Bangabhaban and (j) ____ Baldha Garden are adjacent to this areas.

Answer: a. ×, b. ×, c. a, d. The, e. ×, f. ×, g. the, h. ×, i. The, j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

