অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (11-12)

Articles

11.

(a) ____ aim of every student is to do better in (b) ____ examination. But it is not (c) ____ easy task. Regular study is (d) ____ must. it is (e) ____ unique quality of a good student. He should not cram (f) ____ answers without knowing the meaning. He should have a good command over (g) ____ English too. Besides, a student should form the habit of speaking (h) ____ truth. He should make (i) ____ best use of time. But the students who are (j) ____ idle will suffer in the long run.

Answer: a. The; b. the; c. an; d. a; e. a; f. the; g. x; h. the; i. the; j. x