ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Bangabandhu, My Inspiration

He was a born leader. His love and care for the people made him speak for all of us. He never accepted any injustice done to anyone. From his very childhood, he always stood by his friends in times of need.

তিনি জন্মগতভাবেই একজন নেতা ছিলেন। মানুষের প্রতি তাঁর ভালোবাসা এবং যত্ন তাঁকে আমাদের সবার জন্য কথা বলিয়েছিল। তিনি কখনো কারও প্রতি অন্যায়-অবিচার মেনে নেননি। শৈশব থেকেই তিনি বন্ধুদের দুঃসময়ে পাশে ছিলেন।

If he saw anybody in his class who could not afford to buy an umbrella, he gave away his own so that the boy did not have to suffer in the heat or rain. Sometimes, he even gave away his textbooks. Do you help your friends?