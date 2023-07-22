অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (31-33)

Punctuation

31.

there is no hospital in our village the people of the village go to different places for treatment we are trying to set up a hospital in our village we hope that a hospital will be set up within a short time

Answer: There is no hospital in our village. The people of the village go to different places for treatment. We are trying to set up a hospital in our village. We hope that a hospital will be set up within a short time.

32.

this pen does not write well i bought this pen last month at a high price the color of the pen is black good pens are necessary for every student

Answer:This pen does not write well. I bought this pen last month at a high price. The color of the pen is black. Good pens are necessary for every student.

33.

i have known mr aziz for three years he is an educated farmer he lives in the village with the members of his family he is very glad and proud to be an ideal farmer

Answer:I have known Mr Aziz for three years. He is an educated farmer. He lives in the village with the members of his family. He is very glad and proud to be an ideal farmer.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা